11 Bangladeshi nationals found working illegally in Mangaluru

Police said four of the 11 detainees are minors aged between 15 and 17 years.

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Historic white clock tower building with flag in Mangaluru, India.

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Police have detained 11 Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly residing and working illegally at two separate construction sites under the Urva Police Station limits, Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said on Monday, July 13.

According to the Commissioner, three of the foreign nationals were found at one under-construction site, while eight others were working at another construction site in the city. All of them are natives of different villages in Rajshahi district of Bangladesh’s Dhaka division.

The detained people were identified as Mohammad Kausar Ali, 21, Mohammad Noor Amin, 34, Mohammad Nahidul Islam, 22, Mohammad Humayun Kabir, 22, Mohammad Ramzan Ali, 23, Mohammad Abdul Rahman Rayel, 19, and Mohammad Noyan, 24. Police said four of the 11 detainees are minors aged between 15 and 17 years.

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Brought to Mangaluru from West Bengal

Preliminary investigations revealed that the group had allegedly been brought to Mangaluru by a middleman from West Bengal along with labourers from other Indian states and engaged in construction work.

Police said they would soon submit a report to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) seeking the necessary legal orders to keep the detainees in custody and initiate deportation proceedings. Verification and scrutiny of their documents are currently underway.

Meanwhile, Urva Police have initiated legal action against the West Bengal-based agent who allegedly facilitated their movement and employment in Mangaluru.

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