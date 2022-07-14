11 dead, 3 missing in Oman drowning incidents

Muscat: Eleven deaths were reported, and three people are still missing as various regions of the Sultanate of Oman witnessed drowning incidents of citizens and expatriates, especially in the tourist areas.

During Eid Al Adha holidays, many people drowned in different Omani governorates, and people died as a result of being swept away in valleys.

The first cases of drowning were recorded in the Wilayat of Rustaq, where the Omani Police announced on Thursday, July 7 that two children drowned in pools of water, and they were rescued by citizens and they died.

غرق طفلين أحدهما بعمر ٩ سنوات والآخر يناهز العاشرة بحيّ السرح بولاية الرستاق في تجمعات مائية وتم انتشالهما من قِبل المواطنين وهما مفارقين للحياة، وغرق طفل يبلغ من العمر ٦ سنوات بوادي بني عوف بولاية الرستاق وتم العثور عليه وهو مفارقٌ للحياة#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) July 7, 2022

The rescue teams of the Omani Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) also recovered the body of a drowned Asian national after it was swept away by a valley in the Wilayat of Al Hamra in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, due to the rain in the governorate.

تسجيل حالة وفاة لوافد آسيوي إِثرَ انجرافه في أحد أودية ولاية الحمراء بمحافظة الداخلية، وانتشال جثمانه عن طريق فرق الانقاذ التابعة لهيئة الدفاع المدني والإسعاف في الساعات الماضية #شرطة_عمان_السلطانية — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) July 7, 2022

The Wilayat of Sohar also witnessed the death of two citizens after their vehicle drifted in Wadi Ahin as a result of heavy rain.

طيران الشرطة ينفذ عملية بحث عن مواطنين اثنين بعد تلقي بلاغ بانجراف مركبتهما صباح اليوم بوادي عاهن بولاية صحار، وانتشار فرق البحث والانقاذ للقيام بعملية تمشيط مجرى الوادي للعثور عليهما#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) July 8, 2022



Two people drowned in a valley in the wilayat of Quriyat.

تسجيل حالتي غرق لوافدين اثنين بمجرى وادي العربيين بولاية قريات بمحافظة مسقط، تم استخراج احدهما وهو مفارقٌ للحياة، ولا يزال البحث عن الآخر من قِبل فِرق البحث والانقاذ #شرطة_عمان_السلطانية — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) July 11, 2022

On Monday, July 11, North Al Sharqiah Governorate also witnessed the registration of 6 cases of children drowning in the Wadi stream after swimming in the water pools in the Wadi Stream. Five were rescued and one died.

تلقى مركز عمليات هيئة الدفاع المدني والإسعاف بلاغًا حول حادث غرق ٦ أطفال في بركة مائية بمجرى وادي عندام بولاية #المضيبي في محافظة #شمال_الشرقية، أُنقِذ ثلاثة منهم واثنان بحالة صحية حرجة، فيما فارق الطفل السادس الحياة.#العُمانية — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) July 11, 2022

A family of eight Indians fell into the sea at Mughsail Beach in Dhofar governate. Three were quickly rescued. Two members, one of whom was a child, were found dead by the CDAA on Tuesday, July 12.

The ROP and CDAA’s search and rescue teams, in cooperation with the military and security agencies, continue to search for the three missing persons on Thursday, July 14.

Three other children were swept away in a Wadi in Ibri. Two of them were, however rescued while one died.

العثور على أحد الأطفال الثلاثة المفقودين في شاطئ #المغسيل عن طريق فريق الإنقاذ المائي بإدارة الدفاع المدني والإسعاف بمحافظة #ظفار مفارقا للحياة فيما لا يزال البحث جارٍيا عن ثلاثة مفقودين آخرين.#العُمانية — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) July 12, 2022

The latest weather forecasts from the Omani News agency said a tropical depression will form in the Arabian Sea off the coast of India on Friday.

The Royal Oman Police calls on all citizens in the Governorate of Dhofar to be careful and slow down while driving their vehicles. The police further instructed civilians to not cross valleys while running, to abide by warnings, and not to approach or take risks in dangerous places.