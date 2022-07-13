Oman: Search continues for 3 Indian expats swept away by water

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police said on Wednesday that they are continuing the search for three Indian expatriates after they were swept away by strong waves in the Al Mughsail area of Dhofar Governorate in Oman on Sunday.

On Wednesday, July 13, the Royal Oman Police took to Twitter and wrote, “Report: Continuing national efforts to search for missing persons in Al Mughsayl area in Dhofar Governorate.. #Royal_Oman_Police.”

تقرير:

استمرار الجهود الوطنية للبحث عن المفقودين في منطقة المغسيل بمحافظة ظفار..#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية



-التقرير كاملًا عبر الرابط أدناه:https://t.co/8X8r68aTa8 pic.twitter.com/0RJuIgpjV0 — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) July 13, 2022

جانب من الجهود الوطنية المبذولة والمتواصلة للبحث عن الأشخاص الثلاثة المفقودين في منطقة المغسيل بمحافظة ظفار#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/3VZRo8Njse — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) July 12, 2022

A family of eight Indian expatriates fell into the sea after they crossed the fence at Mughsail Beach in the Dhofar governate, Oman’s Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) said on Sunday.

In a statement, the CDAA said the family was spending time at Al Mughsail beach when they were swept away by the strong waves.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

🔴 حادثة غرق العائلة الاسيوية في المغسيل بفعل قوة الأمواج إثر تخطيهم حاجز الأمان ! pic.twitter.com/rDZAETJuik — طـقـس عُـمـان 🌦 (@WeatherOman) July 11, 2022

Three of the fallen were rescued soon after, the authority reported, while emergency care was readily available.

Two members of the family, one of whom was a child, were reportedly found dead on Tuesday by the CDAA.

فِرَق البحث والانقاذ تتمكن من العثور على شخصين بينهما أحد الأطفال الثلاثة من الأسرة المفقودة في منطقة المغسيل وهو مفارقٌ للحياة، ولا تزال جهود البحث مستمرة عن الثلاثة الباقين من قِبل الفِرق المُختصّة#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/HE65dtl4wj — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) July 12, 2022

This incident is one of many that have been reported across Oman, where adults and children alike are falling under the influence of strong currents in many valleys and beaches of the country due to heavy rains during the long weekend of Eid.

In the wake of increasing reports of people missing, Oman has temporarily closed all tourist sites across the Sultanate due to unstable weather conditions.

The Royal Oman Police calls on all citizens in the Governorate of Dhofar to be careful and slow down while driving their vehicles. The police further instructed civilians to not cross valleys while running, to abide by warnings, and not to approach or take risks in dangerous places.

The Omani meteorology had warned earlier this month of the country’s exposure to an air depression coming from India, and said that it would lead to a significant rise in the level of waves in a number of governorates, including Dhofar, and warned against descending into the sea in these circumstances.