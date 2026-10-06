11 Indians injured after ship hit by projectile in Hormuz

The MEA said continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region remain a "cause of deep concern" for India.

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11 Indians injured after ship hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
11 Indians injured after ship hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi: Eleven Indian crew members were injured on Tuesday, October 6, after a Panama-flagged commercial vessel was hit by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a strong condemnation from India.

The vessel, MT On Peace, carried 19 crew members, including 17 Indian nationals. In total, 12 crew members —11 of them Indian — sustained injuries in the strike, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“We condemn the attack earlier today on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace off the coast of Oman, where it was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” the MEA said in a statement.

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“Of the total crew of 19, 17 are Indian nationals. It is learnt that 12 crew members have been injured, including 11 Indian nationals,” it said.

The MEA said continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region remain a “cause of deep concern” for India.

“We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interests of peace and stability in the region,” it said.

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“The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest,” it added.

The MEA said the sailors of the vessel were evacuated with the help of Omani authorities.

“With the assistance of Omani authorities, the injured crew have since been evacuated and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. We thank the Omani authorities for their valuable support,” it said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:

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