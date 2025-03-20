11 Uber Shuttle buses seized in Gachibowli; workers’ union hails action

Hyderabad: As the city police tightened its grip on Motor Vehicle Act violators, 11 buses operating in Gachibowli under Uber Shuttle were seized and 40 bus owners were booked for permit violations. These buses were caught during a vehicle check on March 18, a day after the Uber Shuttle service was launched on March 17.

According to a report by The Hindu, the buses lacked permit stage carriage operations. Instead, those buses had permits for sightseeing and wedding parties.

A stage carriage permit allows buses to carry passengers along designated routes and pick up or drop off passengers at specified stops for separate fares. The Regional Transport Authority issues the permit under Section 72 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and violations could result in legal action and penalties for both the aggregator platform and vehicle owners.

According to the official, one in every 4-5 buses in Gachibowli was an Uber Shuttle.

TGPWU welcomes decision

The Telangana Gig and Platforms Workers Union (TGPWU) welcomed the state government’s decision to seize Uber shuttle buses.

“The seizure of 11 buses and penalties imposed on 40 bus operators highlight the urgent need for stricter enforcement of Motor Vehicle laws and the Aggregator Guidelines, 2020, said the TGPWU in a statement.

The union has consistently demanded that all ride-hailing and transport aggregator companies comply with legal provisions, including obtaining proper permits for operations.

“The recent violations by Uber Shuttle expose the risks of allowing unregulated transport services to operate unchecked. This not only affects the livelihoods of thousands of legally operating drivers but also raises serious safety concerns for passengers,” the union added.

Concerns raised by TGPWU

The gig and platform workers’ union has raised the following concerns and demands:

Aggregator companies must operate within the framework of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Aggregator Guidelines, 2020 issued by the ministry of road transport and highways.

The Telangana government must ensure mandatory licensing for all transport aggregators to prevent illegal operations.

Passenger and driver safety should be a top priority, with strict monitoring of aggregator services. Fair competition should be maintained to protect the earnings and rights of app-based transport workers.