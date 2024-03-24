118,000 lights illuminate Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

More than 30 types of lighting units, totaling over 118,000 units, have been used to illuminate the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, its courtyards, and attached facilities.

The General Authority for the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque is implementing international lighting standards to improve services at the Prophet’s Mosque.

It is noteworthy that the electric bulbs were first installed in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah in 1327 AH after it was initially lit by palm fronds.

Since then, the Prophet’s Mosque has undergone continuous development and construction, incorporating the latest lighting technologies of various types, sizes, and shapes.

In this prosperous era, it has become a unique and state-of-the-art jewel, offering worshipers comfort and tranquility with its enormous lighting equipment and full services.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) recently documented the development of various lighting units in shape, size, and electrical power installed on the pillars and external walls of the mosque.

The old mosque and the second expansion feature 304 chandeliers of different sizes, making them prominent and impressive.

Over 8,000 lighting units have been installed on the mosque’s columns and 11,000 units with the word Allah placed in the upper corners of the architectural arches and corridors.

In addition, the courtyards and minarets are illuminated using spotlights with capacities ranging from 1000 to 2000 watts, offering multiple sources of lighting and electrical power.