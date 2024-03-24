Ramzan 2024: Saudi Arabia holds Iftar banquet in Kerala

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has hosted an Iftar banquet in the state of Kerala in southern India during the current holy month of Ramzan.

The event, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, in collaboration with Nadwa University on Saturday, March 23.

Over a thousand people, along with university officials and prominent Islamic figures in the region, attended the event.

It was attended by more than a thousand fasting people, in addition to the university’s officials and Islamic figures in the region.



The #Ministry_of_Islamic_Affairs Dawah and Guidance, in cooperation with the Nadwa University in the state of Kerala, south of #India, holds an… pic.twitter.com/4GNxYoMFoH — Ministry of Islamic Affairs 🇸🇦 (@Saudi_MoiaEN) March 23, 2024

This initiative is part of the Iftar project of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for Muslims around the world during Ramzan.

Attendees expressed gratitude for King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud’s unwavering support for charitable initiatives benefiting Muslims worldwide, especially during Ramzan.

Earlier on Friday, March 15, the Kingdom hosted a grand Iftar banquet at the Jama Masjid, located in New Delhi, which holds the title of the largest mosque in India.