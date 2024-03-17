Saudi Arabia hosts grand Iftar banquet at India’s largest mosque

New Delhi: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has hosted a grand Iftar banquet at the Jama Masjid, located in New Delhi, which holds the title of the largest mosque in India, during the current holy month of Ramzan.

The event on Friday, March 15, was attended by over 900 men and women, hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, represented by the religious attache in India.

The religious attache at the Saudi embassy in India Sheikh Badr bin Nasser Al-Anazi, and the Imam of the Grand Mosque Ahmed Al-Bukhari, were present at the gathering, along with officials and heads of Islamic associations in India, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

أقامت سفارة المملكة العربية السعودية في نيودلهي مأدبة إفطار بمناسبة حلول شهر #رمضان_المبارك، بمقر السفارة، وذلك بحضور عدد من المسؤولين وأعضاء البرلمان الهنود وسفراء الدول العربيه والإسلامية، والإعلاميين و الصحفيين. pic.twitter.com/ejzWKJ3Sq0 — Saudi Embassy in New Delhi (@KSAembassyIND) March 13, 2024

This initiative is part of the Iftar project of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for Muslims around the world during Ramzan.

Attendees expressed their appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for this initiative, which highlights its importance in supporting Muslim communities around the world.