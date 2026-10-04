119 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 119 motorists were booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad during a special drive on October 2 and 3.

Among all offenders, 101 were two-wheeler riders, 14 were four-wheeler riders, and four were three-wheeler riders. About 88 offenders recorded Blood Alcohol Concentration levels ranging from 36 to 200; as many as 22 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 to 300; and nine offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 to 550.

The maximum permissible Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) limit across India is 30 mg per 100 ml of blood (0.03 per cent).

In a week from September 28- October 3, 115 drunk driving cases were disposed of by the courts. As many as 109 offenders were let off after paying fine, while six others were penalised with a fine and jail time.

Also Read 97 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend

Police have warned that anyone causing a fatal accident in an inebriated state will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and might face a jail term of 10 years.