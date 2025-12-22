Mumbai: Celebrities live with nonstop attention. Their stardom, fan following, and social media presence turn even private moments into public conversations. So when a relationship ends, it quickly becomes headline news, with every post, appearance, and court update getting noticed.

In 2025, several well-known couples chose to separate, file for divorce, or call off weddings. Some stayed silent, some issued statements, and many stories kept trending because of social media posts, public statements, and legal proceedings.

Celebrity Divorces, Breakups 2025

1. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: Split confirmed after nine years; engaged in 2019; share daughter Daisy Dove.

2. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma: Split reports surfaced in March 2025; they reportedly began dating in 2023.

3. Rahul Deshpande and Neha: Separation announced in September 2025; married in 2008; co-parent daughter Renuka.

4. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Divorce finalised in February 2025 after their 2024 split; married in 2021.

5. Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal: Filed in February 2025; divorce by mutual consent in March 2025.

6. Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana: Wedding called off; later confirmed cancelled due to family reasons.

7. Lata Sabharwal and Sanjeev Seth: Married in 2009; the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors separated in 2025 after about 15 years.

8. Shubhangi Atre and Piyush Poorey: Divorce finalised in February 2025 after 19 years; reports linked the split to personal issues, and he died in April 2025 due to liver cirrhosis.

9. Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag: The actress spoke about a painful phase after filing a domestic violence case; the couple had twins in 2012 and again in 2017, and she also spoke about losing one newborn twin in 2017.

Major rumours that trended

10. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij (rumour): A Hindustan Times report claimed divorce papers were finalised between July-August 2025 and custody was decided.

11. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja (rumour): Divorce buzz grew over reports of separate living and alleged complaints, but later statements and public appearances suggested matters were being resolved.

12. Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt (rumour): Married in 2021, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-stars are reportedly to have filed for divorce, with “formalities likely to begin soon.” The couple has not commented yet.