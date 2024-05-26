12 injured after turbulence hits Qatar Airways flight

At least 12 people have sustained injuries after a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin was hit by turbulence while flying over Turkey on Sunday, May 26.

Taking to X, Dublin Airport wrote on X that six passengers and six crew members were injured on Qatar Airways flight QR017, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

“Qatar Airways flight QR017 from Doha landed safely as scheduled at Dublin Airport shortly before 13.00 on Sunday. Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey,” it said in a statement.

The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff, it added.

In a statement, Qatar Airways said that “a small number of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries in flight and are now receiving medical attention.”

“The matter is now subject to an internal investigation,” it added.

This incident comes five days after a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore experienced severe turbulence, one person died and many were injured.