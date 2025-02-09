12 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh; toll at 62 this year

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 9th February 2025 2:19 pm IST
Maoists attack Pusuguppa police base camp in Cherla mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Wednesday evening.
Representative Image

Bijapur: Twelve Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Sunday, police said.

Two security personnel were also killed and many others were injured in the face-off, they said.

With this incident, 62 Maoists have been gunned down by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year.

The latest gunfight took place at a forest in Indravati National Park area in the morning when a joint team of personnel from different security forces was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P said.

Bodies of 12 Maoists have been recovered so far following the encounter. A huge cache of weapons and explosives has also been seized from the site, the official said.

Two security personnel, one belonging to the state police’s District Reserve Guard and the other from the Special Task Force, were also killed in the gunfight and two others suffered injuries, he said.

The two injured jawans, reported to be out of danger, were being airlifted to a better medical facility for treatment, he said.

Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and a search operation is still underway in the area, he added.

Out of the 62 Maoists gunned down in the state so far this year, 46 were killed in the Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.

Last year, 219 Maoists were neutralised by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh, according to police.

