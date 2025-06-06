12 Naxalites with Rs 1 cr bounty surrender in presence of CM Fadnavis

Nagpur: Twelve hardcore Naxalites, carrying a collective reward of more than Rs 1 crore, on Friday laid down their arms and surrendered in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Gadchiroli district of the state.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, the CM said the surrender of Naxalites shows they have lost trust in the outlawed movement.

Gadchiroli in the state’s Vidarbha region is among the Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas of the country.

Fadnavis visited remote Kawande village, located on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, becoming the first CM to enter this remote Naxal-affected region, the government said in a release.

During the visit, 12 dreaded Naxalites laid down their sophisticated weapons and surrendered. The CM presented them with a copy of the Constitution and symbolised their return to mainstream society, it said.

He announced that 28 Maoists had been killed, 31 arrested and 44 surrendered in the past 18 months, which is a record.

“Naxalism will be eliminated by March 2026,” he declared.

Asserting that the surrender of ultras in his presence was a message to their colleagues, the CM said those laying down arms want to join the mainstream and be loyal to the country and the Constitution.

“The back of Naxalism is broken. There are very few active Naxals in Maharashtra. This is a message to the remaining rebels to surrender or face action. They will be arrested or neutralised. If they surrender, they will be rehabilitated as per government policy,” he said.

Fadnavis also attended the mass wedding of 13 former Naxalites.

Expressing happiness over the ceremony, he said, “They are starting their lives afresh after struggling in the jungles with weapons.”

The chief minister also felicitated C-60 jawans and handed over to them AK-103 rifles, ASMI pistols, and bulletproof jackets, the release said.

He also handed over 19 police vehicles, including bulletproof ones, funded through the District Planning Development Committee, it added.

Fadnavis distributed welfare benefits under the ‘Dharti Aaba’ campaign and inspected a key 120-meter bridge being built over the Korma Nallah using drone technology. The bridge being built at the cost of Rs 10.7 crore will strengthen connectivity between Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

He underlined plans to transform Gadchiroli into a steel city while preserving its natural resources, signalling a strong shift from insurgency to inclusive development, it said.