Delhi bans animal sacrifice in public, sharing slaughter videos on Bakrid

Ahead of Bakrid celebrations on Saturday, June 6, the Delhi government has issued a strict public advisory prohibiting animal sacrifice in public spaces and the circulation of photos or videos depicting such acts.

The move is aimed at maintaining public hygiene and preventing communal tensions during the festival.

A statement from the office of development minister Kapil Mishra confirmed the enforcement of a “zero tolerance” policy regarding violations of the advisory. Mishra said that law enforcement personnel and police teams have already been instructed to act swiftly against those who do not comply with the guidelines.

The advisory explicitly bans animal sacrifice on public roads, open grounds, and other non-designated areas. It also cautions against uploading photos or videos of the sacrificial act on any online platform. According to officials, the intent is to avoid the “promotion or glorification” of animal sacrifice and to ensure that public spaces remain clean and safe during the festivities.

The notice also warns against the illegal slaughter of cows, calves, camels, and other animals that are either protected under law or not permitted to be sacrificed. A copy of the advisory has been sent to all Deputy Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners of Police, and the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)-Development.

The government has stated that the advisory aligns with existing laws, including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (1960), the Transport of Animals Rules (1978), the Slaughter House Rules (2001), and the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act (1994), which prohibits the slaughter of cows. It also references the Food Safety and Standards Act (2006), along with slaughterhouse regulations that ban the killing of pregnant animals, animals with young offspring, and those not certified fit by a veterinarian.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had also imposed a similar restriction, banning open slaughter of sacrificial animals and urging religious leaders to conclude the ritual within a stipulated time frame.