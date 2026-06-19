Tension at housing society near Hyderabad over ‘Pakistani’ remark

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at a housing society near Hyderabad over ‘Pakistani’ remark during a heated argument.

The argument took place between residents and members of the managing committee at Janapriya Lake Front Society in Kapra.

After the argument, videos of the confrontation went viral on social media.

Grandfather served in Indian Army, says resident

In the video, the resident can be heard expressing his anger after being called a “Pakistani”.

He stated that his grandfather had served as a Subedar in the Indian Army. He questioned how anyone could label him a Pakistani.

The argument continued for some time. Police personnel were also present at the spot during the dispute.

No physical violence reported

Though, the video of the incident is making rounds on social media, the reason behind the dispute has not been officially confirmed.

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Fortunately, there are no reports of physical violence.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Jawaharngar police said, ” The secretary of the building questioned the tenant Naseema for letting a couple stay with her without informing the management.”

According to the police, Naseema did not pay the rent for the last three months

An argument ensued between the secretary and the couple and the former called them Pakistani while questioning their identity. However, the police said that the issue was sorted as the secretary apologized for the remark and asked the couple to relocate.

No case was registered in this incident as the police counseled the two parties and let them go.