Traffic alert: Alternate routes to take near LB Stadium on Friday

The routes include Ravindra Bharati to Nampally Road, Liberty to Abids Road, Basheerbagh Junction.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Traffic advisory
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In view of the programme conducted by the School Education Department on Friday, June 19, at LB Stadium, Hyderabad Traffic Police have released an advisory to ensure hassle-free travel.

Moderate traffic congestion is expected near the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Nampally.

Governor of Telangana, Shiv Pratap Shukla, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will be attending the event.

Subhan Bakery

Commuters were advised to avoid specific routes during the evening hours and take alternate routes to reach their destinations. The routes include Ravindra Bharati to Nampally Road, Liberty to Abids Road, Basheerbagh Junction and its surroundings, AR Petrol Pump to Nampally, and BJR Statue to Abids.

The authorities urged the citizens to take the alternative routes and avoid the routes on Friday.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button