Traffic alert: Alternate routes to take near LB Stadium on Friday

Hyderabad: In view of the programme conducted by the School Education Department on Friday, June 19, at LB Stadium, Hyderabad Traffic Police have released an advisory to ensure hassle-free travel.

Moderate traffic congestion is expected near the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Nampally.

Governor of Telangana, Shiv Pratap Shukla, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will be attending the event.

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Commuters were advised to avoid specific routes during the evening hours and take alternate routes to reach their destinations. The routes include Ravindra Bharati to Nampally Road, Liberty to Abids Road, Basheerbagh Junction and its surroundings, AR Petrol Pump to Nampally, and BJR Statue to Abids.

The authorities urged the citizens to take the alternative routes and avoid the routes on Friday.