12 startups from IIIT Hyderabad catch investors’ eye at Demo Day

Hyderabad: IIIT Hyderabad organized its semi-annual Demo Day this week to mark the opening of the year. 12 startups from various programs pitched to over 50+ investors that were invited to the demo day.

All 12 startups have interest from investors and conversations are on.

Also Read Hyderabad: 2nd batch of Agniveers undergo training at Artillery Centre

The startups originated across various solution realms, such as IOT-AI for Industrial automation, CV-based game data analysis, AR-VR-based virtual meeting platforms, and surveying, a press note informed.

All 12 startups are reportedly in conversations with the investors to take things forward.

“Research Translation and research-backed startups are one of the core focuses of CIE’s accelerators given IIITH’s rich experience in deep technology research innovations. It’s good to see more than 50 investors joining our demo day and are interested in such deep tech innovation,” said Prof Ramesh Loganathan, chief operating officer of CIE-IIITH

CIE is a 14-year-old incubator that has supported over 400 startups and has seed funded 25 startups. CIE-IIITH is focusing on turning a new leaf in terms of infrastructure facilities, programmes and startup engagements aiming to build a deep tech startup ecosystem.

Accelerator programs in CIE-IIITH offer up to 40L seed funding, and technology help through research labs of IIITH, along with strategy and GTM advisory leading up to initial customer traction.

CIE supported about 27 cohorts of Accelerators programs. Demo day is an event where the start-ups from Accelerator Programs are showcased.