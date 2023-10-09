12 Thai nationals killed in Hamas-Israel violence: Foreign Ministry

More than 1,000 Thai workers have requested help to be evacuated, CNN reported.

Representative Image

Bangkok: At least 12 Thai nationals were killed and 11 others kidnapped since the Hamas-Israel conflict erupted in the Gaza Strip on October 7, the Foreign Ministry in Bangkok announced on Monday.

Addressing the media at a press conference here, a Ministry spokesperson said that eight Thai nationals were also injured, CNN reported.

The spokesperson added that the names of all the victims were withheld until their families were informed.

More than 1,000 Thai workers have requested help to be evacuated, CNN quoted the spokesperson as saying.

According to the Foreign Ministry, there are approximately 30,000 Thai workers in Israel.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Air Force is on standby to evacuate Thai citizens from Israel, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has confirmed.

A number of foreign or dual nationals have been confirmed killed or captured by Hamas militants, including Mexican and Brazilian nationals taken hostage by the Palestinian militant group.

US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that four Americans had been killed, adding: “We know the toll will rise,” CNN reported

At least 10 Nepali citizens and two Ukrainians were also killed, according to their respective authorities.

