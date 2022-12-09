12 Tollywood actresses & their educational backgrounds

Hyderabad: South Indian film industry is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most popular film industries of India, thanks to the larger-than-life movies that manage to send ripples among audiences. Fans’ craze for south actors is so much so that they are eager to know each and every detail about their favourite star, both from personal and professional sides. Their educational qualification is one among them.

Here we have compiled a list of popular Tollywood actors and the educational degrees they hold. Scroll down to read more. (Below information is as per various online media reports)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Gorgeous diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu went to Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Chennai for her education. She graduated from Stella Maris College in Chennai with a business diploma.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan, one of the stunning actresses down south, has proven her acting prowess in films like ’96, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, among others. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from Chennai’s Ethiraj College for Women.

Rashmika Mandanna

India’s “National Crush” Rashmika Mandanna graduated from the M S Ramaiah College with two degrees — one in psychology and the other in journalism and English literature. She had taken a pre-university course at the Mysore Institute of Commerce and Arts.

Sai Pallavi

Not many people know that it’s ‘Dr Sai Pallavi’. Yes, your read that right! The actress did her MBBS degree from Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia, USA.

Anushka Shetty

One of the well-known actors in the South Indian film industry, Anushka Shetty, had completed a Bachelor of Computer Applications at Bangalore’s Mount Carmel College.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal, who enjoys a fairly large following on social media, has graduated with a degree in mass media and a specialisation in marketing and advertising. She reportedly even had plans to study for an MBA.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde went to Mumbai’s M. M. K. College (Shrimati Mithibai Motiram Kundnani College of Commerce & Economics), in which she graduated with a B.com degree.

Nithya Menen

One of the cutest actresses in the South Indian film industry, Nithya Menen, received her journalism degree from Manipal University.

Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Rakul Preet Singh did her schooling at Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan. She studied mathematics at Jesus and Mary College of Delhi University.

Nayanthara

The “Lady Superstar of South Indian Cinema,” Nayanthara, who was titled one of the 100 Forbes India Celebrities for 2018, did her higher education at the Balikamadom Girls Higher Secondary School in Thirumoolapuram, Thiruvalla, Kerala. She later received a degree in English literature from Marthoma College in Thiruvalla, Kerala.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan completed her higher education at the Lady Andal Venkata Subba Rao School in Chennai. She graduated with a psychology degree from St. Andrew’s College in Mumbai.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia got her higher education done from Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School. She later completed a Bachelor of Arts degree at the National College in Mumbai.