12-year-old Telangana girl dies of cardiac arrest leaving family in shock

Her family rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors pronounced her brought dead.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th November 2024 11:26 am IST
Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, a 12-year-old girl from Telangana passed away unexpectedly due to cardiac arrest in Padmanagar Colony, Chennur town, on Friday.

The young girl, identified as Kasturi Nivruthi, was the daughter of Srinivas and Ramya. Locals reported that she collapsed while dressing up after a bath. Her family rushed her to a nearby hospital in Chennur, but doctors pronounced her brought dead. The sudden and tragic loss has left her family in shock.

Girl was student of school in Telangana

Kasturi was a Class VI student at a private school in Chennur and was known for her cheerful demeanor.

Her parents, who were preparing to celebrate the full moon day of the Kartheeka month at the time, were devastated by the unforeseen tragedy.

Awareness of cardiac arrest in Telangana

This incident has brought attention to the importance of early awareness regarding cardiac health, even among children.

While heart conditions are often considered a concern for adults, cases of cardiac arrest in young individuals, though rare, are not unheard of.

