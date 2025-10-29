120 Indian Gaurs to be relocated to Andhra forests for conservation

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department is gearing up to introduce a total of 120 endangered Indian Gaur into the Nallamala forests for its conservation.

The introduction will be carried out in three phases from the lush green forests of Papikondalu in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

For the protection of the buffaloes, a special enclosure is being constructed in an area of 100 acres in the Gundla Brahmeswaram Sanctuary under Atmakur and Giddalur forest divisions. Initially, they will be kept in the enclosure and gradually made accustomed to the environment.

Satellite devices will be placed to track and monitor their movements and health. “After monitoring for about a month, they will be released into the forest,” forest officials said.

Also Read Indian Gaur spotted on Telangana soil after decades

In January 2024, a wild buffalo from the Western Ghats region travelled hundreds of kilometres and entered Nallamala through the Papikondalu forest area, raising hopes of the return of the Gaur.