13 BHU students sent to jail over event critiquing Manusmriti

Thirteen individuals, including two women, from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), were sent to jail for organising an event that critiqued and allegedly tried to burn a copy of Manusmriti on the university campus.

On December 25, the students conducted the event at the arts faculty intersection on the BHU campus to commemorate Dr BR Ambedkar’s historic burning of the Manusmriti on the same date in 1927.

However, they were promptly stopped by the university security personnel leading to an altercation and eventual police detention.

According to the police, the BHU security guards in their complaint alleged that the students attacked them, vandalised properties and obstructed official duties.

On the other hand, eyewitness accounts state that it was the security guards who misbehaved with the students, dragged and manhandled them; injuring many. The students were later detained in the university’s proctorial board office, Maktoob Media reported.

Also Read Protests at AIIMS Gorakhpur after student alleges attempt to sexual attempt by guard

Police imposed serious charges, including non-bailable section 132 (assault on a government servant), 121(2) (causing grievous hurt to a government servant), 196(1)(b) (disturbing public harmony), 299 (insulting religion), 110 (attempt to culpable homicide), 191(1) (rioting), and 115(2) (causing intentional hurt).

Apart from BHU students, the arrested also included alumni and activists of a left-wing student organisation Bhagat Singh Morcha (BSM).

On December 26, they were produced before the court and sent to 14 days of judicial custody.