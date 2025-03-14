List of 13 rumoured contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is currently in its pre-production stage, and the makers have started approaching celebrities to be part of this stunt-filled adventure

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th March 2025 5:52 pm IST
13 Celebrities who might join Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 in 2025
Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat and Orry (Instagram)

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi is undoubtedly one of India’s biggest reality shows, and its fan following just keeps getting stronger! After 14 successful seasons, the excitement for KKK 15 is at an all-time high, with fans eagerly waiting for updates every single day.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The show is currently in its pre-production stage, and the makers have started approaching celebrities to be part of this stunt-filled adventure. As always, several big names from the industry are making rounds on the internet as potential contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants [Approached, Rumoured]

Let’s take a look at the 15 names that are rumored to join KKK 15:

MS Creative School
  1. Gulki Joshi
  2. Baseer Ali
  3. Siddharth Nigam
  4. Mallika Sherawat
  5. Bhavika Sharma
  6. Elvish Yadav
  7. Avinash Mishra
  8. Digvijay Singh Rathee
  9. Chum Darang
  10. Krushal Ahuja
  11. Orry aka Orhan Awatramani
  12. Gautam Gulati
  13. Gaurav Khanna

The much-awaited shooting for KKK 15 is expected to begin in May, with a likely premiere in June or July. Fans are already hyped to see their favorite stars take on daring stunts and thrilling challenges.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was won by Karanveer Mehra, who also emerged as the Bigg Boss 18 winner.

Which celebrity are you excited to see in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Drop your guesses in the comments. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th March 2025 5:52 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button