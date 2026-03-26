13 people, including 2 from Telangana, killed as bus catches fire in AP

Rayavaram: At least 13 people were killed and 28 others were injured after a private bus collided with a tipper lorry and burst into flames in Markapuram district on Thursday, March 26, the police said.

At 4 am, the bus collided with a tipper lorry near Rayavaram in Markapuram district, resulting in a massive fire that left several passengers trapped inside the burning vehicle.

Markapuram Superintendent of Police (SP) V Harshavardhan Raju initially said 14 people died in the accident and 23 were left injured, but the toll was later revised to 13 fatalities with 28 people getting injured, including the driver, who were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The private travel bus was heading to Kaligiri in Nellore district from Jagityal in Telangana, with around 35 passengers on board, when the incident occurred.

The tipper driver also sustained injuries in the accident and has been hospitalised.

At least eight people were killed and about 18 were injured in a bus fire accident here in Markapuram district on Thursday, March 26, police said.



The victims were burnt alive. According to local TV channels, the bus collided with a gravel-loaded tipper.



Police said some… pic.twitter.com/Rq1n9zsu1o — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 26, 2026

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the loss of lives. “I have spoken with ministers and senior officials regarding the incident. I have instructed that better medical care be provided to the injured. I have advised that if necessary, three individuals in critical condition be transferred to another hospital for improved treatment,” he said in a post on X.

“I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The government will support the affected families,” he added.

మార్కాపురం జిల్లా, రాయవరం సమీపంలో జరిగిన రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో 13 మంది ప్రయాణికులు సజీవ దహనమై ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతి కలిగించింది. తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రంలోని జగిత్యాల నుంచి నెల్లూరు జిల్లాకు వస్తున్న హరికృష్ణ ట్రావెల్స్ బస్సు – టిప్పర్ ఢీ కొనడంతో ఈ ప్రమాదం జరిగింది. ఘటనపై… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 26, 2026

The CM spoke to officials to ensure that the injured were receiving adequate medical assistance.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also expressed deep sorrow over the death of passengers. He directed officials to take steps to ensure that those injured in the accident receive proper medical treatment.

“In line with the Chief Minister’s directives, state Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has spoken with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary,” his office said in a statement.

Two from Telangana killed in acident

Among the 13 victims, two are from Telangana’s Jagtial. According to reports, eight passengers had boarded the bus from the district and two of them died after the bus collided with the tipper.

The two victims were identified as Uppu Rama Devi, 45, from Ramaraopalli and Venkatesh from Ayodhya of Raikal mandal, both natives of Andhra Pradesh. They had migrated to the district to work as construction labourers.

Ramadevi and her son Manohar were travelling to their native village when the bus caught fire. Ramadevi pushed her son out of the vehicle but could not escape herself.

The bus belonging to Harikrishna Travels commenced its journey from Nirmal on Wednesday afternoon, March 25, and picked up eight passengers in Jagtial district in the evening.

Man uses sickle to save passengers

Following the accident, a resident of Rayavaram rushed to help the passengers. However, the door of the bus was jammed. He used a sickle to open the door and pulled eight passengers to safety.

According to reports, the man couldn’t save other passengers due to thick smoke in the bus.

Dialled 100 several times

While receiving treatment at a hospital, a passenger narrated her ordeal to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Kandula Narayana. “I dialled 100 several times but couldn’t reach anyone,” the passenger said, adding that she also called the 108 emergency service 20 times and only then did they respond. However, the bus was gutted by then.

President, PM express condolence

President Droupadi Murmu condoled the loss of lives in the accident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia to the families of the victims.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic bus accident in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My thoughts and prayers are with them. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” Murmu said on X.

Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic bus accident in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My thoughts and prayers are with them. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 26, 2026

PM Modi condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased.

ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ లోని , మార్కాపురం జిల్లాలో జరిగిన ప్రమాదం అత్యంత విషాదకరం. ఈ క్లిష్ట సమయంలో బాధిత ప్రజలు మరియు వారి కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తూ, గాయపడినవారు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను.



ప్రమాదంలో మరణించిన వారి కుటుంబాలకు రూ. 2 లక్షలు, గాయపడిన వారికి రూ.… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 26, 2026

“The mishap in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh, is tragic. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” PM Modi said.



