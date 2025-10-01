13 terrorists killed in two operations in Balochistan: Pakistan Army

Islamabad: Pakistan’s security forces killed 13 terrorists in two separate operations in the troubled Balochistan province, the army said on Wednesday.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted in Quetta district on the reported presence of militants.

During the operation, troops effectively engaged the Khawarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, 10 Khawarij were killed, the army said.

The term Khawarij is used for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants.

In another intelligence-based operation in the Kech area of the province, a hideout of terrorists was busted, and three terrorists were neutralised, the army said.

The army also said that weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the slain terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

The army reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism and their facilitators to justice.

Separately, the army said that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Khuzdar area of Balochistan and apprehended four “terrorists”.

The army shared photos of terrorists who, it claimed, were trying to “flee cowardly by disguising themselves in women’s attire”.

It claimed that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.