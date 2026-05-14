13 women will now operate heavy dumpers in SSCL mines

Hyderabad: Thirteen female workers were trained by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) at the Telangana Institute of Driving Education and Skills in Sircilla to operate heavy vehicles that carry coal from mines.

The women received training in operating heavy dumpers in opencast mines used for carrying coal and overburden, with capaciot capacities ranging between 60 and 100 tonne.

They will soon receive appointment orders and work shoulder-to-shoulder with their male colleagues in a field traditionally dominated by men.

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The move with the state government’s goals to empower women across all fields.

SCCL had earlier recruited female workers in the Bellampalli Khairiguda opencast mines, where they are engaged in the blasting section. The company also formed an exclusive all-women rescue team in its mines.