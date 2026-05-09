SCCL plans nine new coal mining projects over next two decades

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) proposes nine new coal mining projects in the next two decades, officials said.

According to Telangana Today, annual coal production is likely to reduce by 12.51 million tonnes after four coal mines may stop operating by 2027-28.

Also Read Singareni rescue team ranks first at international competition in Zambia

A detailed report has been submitted to the Union Ministry of Coal, Forest and Environment for clearance. “Three projects have received the green signal and production is slated to begin by the end of the current financial year. Coal production has commenced at the Naini Block in Odisha following coordination with the Government of Odisha,” an official said, adding that jobs will not be affected.

These projects involve the development of new opencast mines, expansion of existing mining operations, and extraction of residual coal reserves from underground mines that were previously closed.

In a review meeting with senior officials at Singareni Bhavan, Hyderabad on Saturday, May 9, SCCL Chairman and Managing Director Dr Buddhaprakash Jyoti directed officials to expedite pending approvals and take necessary steps to ensure the approved projects start.



