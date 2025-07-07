13-year-old dies by suicide in Hyderabad’s Asifnagar

The minor boy died on July 5 while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th July 2025 11:01 am IST
An image of a noose used for representational purpose
Representational purpose

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old boy was found hanging at his residence in Hyderabad’s Asifnagar on July 1. He died on July 5 while undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred in Muradnagar area. Mohammed Shabbir, a local person, went to the deceased’s house for some work. He saw the boy hanging from a ceiling fan and brought him down, after which the boy was shifted to a hospital.

Speaking to Siasat.com Asifnagar SHO said, “The boy died by suicide as he was in depression. Based on a complaint from the minor’s brother a case was registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS).”

MS Creative School

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th July 2025 11:01 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button