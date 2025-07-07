13-year-old dies by suicide in Hyderabad’s Asifnagar

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old boy was found hanging at his residence in Hyderabad’s Asifnagar on July 1. He died on July 5 while undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred in Muradnagar area. Mohammed Shabbir, a local person, went to the deceased’s house for some work. He saw the boy hanging from a ceiling fan and brought him down, after which the boy was shifted to a hospital.

Speaking to Siasat.com Asifnagar SHO said, “The boy died by suicide as he was in depression. Based on a complaint from the minor’s brother a case was registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS).”