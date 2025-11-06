13-yr-old boy hangs self after being scolded for playing mobile game

The boy was unhappy with his father for scolding him for playing a mobile game, the police said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th November 2025 3:34 pm IST
An image of a noose used for representational purpose
Representational image

Jaipur: A 13-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his home in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district after being scolded by his father for playing a mobile game, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Kurendra village on Wednesday evening.

After being scolded by his father for playing games on his mobile, Vishnu got angry and went to his room. When the family called him for dinner, he did not respond, the police said.

Memory Khan Seminar

When they went to check on him, they found that the boy, a Class 8 student, had died by suicide by hanging, they said, adding that the family rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The primary investigation revealed that the boy was unhappy with his father for scolding him for playing a mobile game, the police said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th November 2025 3:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button