13-yr-old madrassa student goes missing in Hyderabad; search on

Hyderabad: The Balapur police have launched a search operation for a 13-year-old boy who has been reported missing since Monday night.

Identified as Adnan, the boy, a madrassa student, failed to return home from his classes in the Errakunta area of Hyderabad, prompting concern from his family.

Adnan would go to madrassa in Errakunta every morning and return at around 8 pm. The boy had taken Rs 800 from his parents to pay tuition fee at the madrassa. However, when he did not return on Monday, February 5, his family got worried went to the madrassa, where a teacher told them that the boy had already left and he had not paid the fee.

“A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the missing boy,” Balapur PS SHO B Venkat Reddy said.

According to police, the boy was last seen near a shop in the Errakunta. Police are scanning CCTV camera footages in the area to find a clue about the boy’s whereabouts.

The police have also issued the missing notice, urging citizens to help trace the missing boy. As the search intensifies, authorities remain hopeful for the safe return of the missing boy, urging anyone with relevant information to contact the authorities immediately on the following numbers:

Police Station Balapur – 8712662677

CI Balapur – 8712662366

IO K Mahendher – 8712662394.