136 pedestrians killed, 664 hurt between Jan, June in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s roads continue to pose significant dangers for pedestrians, with alarming accident statistics showing that 136 people on foot have died and 664 others have been injured in road crashes between January and June 2026.

The data points to persistent safety challenges despite repeated efforts to improve urban mobility. A large number of pedestrians are losing their lives while attempting to cross busy roads or due to the absence of safe pedestrian infrastructure, including footpaths, zebra crossings, and dedicated crossing facilities.

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The statistics were released soon after the state government launched a comprehensive pedestrian safety initiative to improve walking conditions across Bengaluru. Officials hope the programme will help reduce accidents by creating safer and more accessible pedestrian corridors.

Historical data shows that pedestrian fatalities have consistently remained high in the city. Bengaluru reported 292 pedestrian deaths in 2023, 246 in 2024, and 257 in 2025. By the end of June 2026 alone, the death toll had already reached 136, indicating that the city could once again witness a significant number of pedestrian fatalities if additional preventive measures are not implemented.

Road safety campaigners have urged civic authorities to strengthen enforcement against speeding and reckless driving while accelerating the development of safer pedestrian infrastructure. They have also called for greater public awareness to ensure that both motorists and pedestrians follow traffic regulations, helping reduce avoidable accidents and save lives.