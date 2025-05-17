14 excise stations to come up in Telangana: Min Jupally

14 excise stations to come up in Telangana: Min Jupally
Telangana excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao announced that 14 newly established excise stations across the state will be inaugurated within the next four days.

He also stated that transfers for eligible personnel, ranging from constables to inspectors, will be completed within a week.

The minister made these remarks on Friday, May 16, while addressing circle inspectors, sub-inspectors, and other staff who had come to meet him at his camp office.

He clarified that the transfer process had been delayed due to its linkage with promotions. The promotions issue, he explained, is currently entangled in legal complications, which may cause further delays.

To avoid further inconvenience, the minister said that the government has decided to grant permission for transfers independently of the promotions process.

He assured that the guidelines related to these transfers will be released within the next four days.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 17th May 2025 10:50 am IST

