14 killed in bus fire accident in Andhra Pradesh: Police

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound shock and grief over the loss of lives.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th March 2026 8:38 am IST|   Updated: 26th March 2026 9:20 am IST
A bus catches fire in Andhra Pradesh
A bus catches fire in Andhra Pradesh

Rayavaram: At least 14 people were killed and 23 injured after a private bus collided with a tipper lorry and burst into flames in Markapuram district on Thursday, police said.

The bus caught fire, leaving several passengers trapped inside the burning vehicle.

Markapuram Superintendent of Police (SP) V Harshavardhan Raju said, “Fourteen people died in the accident and 23 injured persons have been shifted to hospital, including the driver. Efforts are on to gather complete details of the incident.”

Subhan Haleem

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound shock and grief over the loss of lives.

The private travel bus was heading to Kaligiri in Nellore district from Jagityal in Telangana, with around 35 passengers on board when the incident occurred.

The tipper driver also sustained injuries in the accident and has been hospitalised.

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The CM spoke to officials to ensure that the injured were receiving adequate medical assistance.

He directed officials to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the cause of the accident and submit a report.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th March 2026 8:38 am IST|   Updated: 26th March 2026 9:20 am IST

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