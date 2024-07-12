14 products of Patanjali, Divya Pharmacy banned in Noida

Noida: The sale of 14 Ayurvedic medicines manufactured by Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurveda Limited has been banned by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration.

The Supreme Court on July 9 directed Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, founded by yoga guru Ramdev, to file an affidavit stating whether advertisements of its 14 products, whose manufacturing licences were initially suspended but later restored, have been withdrawn.

The Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority had on April 15 issued an order suspending the manufacturing licences of 14 products of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and Divya Pharmacy.

The Regional Ayurvedic and Unani Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar issued the directive banning the 14 products on Friday, officials said.

This action follows orders from the State Drug Licensing Authority, Ayurvedic and Unani Services, Uttarakhand, they said.

According to information shared by the district information office, all medical practitioners and medical stores operating in the district have been informed to cease the sale of the 14 listed products immediately.

The listed products include Swasari Gold, Swasari Vati, Bronchom, Swasari Pravahi, Swasari Avaleh, Mukta Vati Extra Power, Lipidom, Madhu Grit, BP Grit, Madhunashini Vati Extra Power, Livamrit Advance, Livogrit, Eyegrit Gold, and Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop.

“As per the orders of the State Drug Licensing Authority Ayurvedic and Unani Services, Uttarakhand, Dehradun, the manufacturing license for the attached list of 14 medicines of Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurveda Limited has been cancelled,” Dr Dharmendra Kumar Kem, Regional Ayurvedic and Unani Officer Gautam Buddh Nagar, said.

“In pursuance of the above orders, all the drug dealers/medical stores working in the district are informed that the sale of the medicines mentioned in the attached list is banned with immediate effect. If found buying/selling the said medicines, action will be taken as per rules,” Kem added in the order.