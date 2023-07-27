14-year-old Palestinian boy killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

A 14-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city Qalqilya at dawn on Thursday, July 27, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.

The Palestinian ministry of health identified the victim as Fares Sharhabeel Abu Samra.

The shooting occured after Israeli forces stormed a neighbourhood in the vicinity of Qalqilya, which led to confrontations according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

#صورة| الشهيد فارس أبو سمرة 14 عاما الذي ارتقى بعد إصابته برصاص الاحتلال في الرأس خلال المواجهات في مدينة قلقيلية. pic.twitter.com/ZNIvs7VAdv — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 26, 2023

Israeli forces used rubber-coated bullets, stun grenades, and fired tear gas at residents. The West Bank has seen regular deadly violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the past year.

Officials have warned that 2023 is on track to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the United Nations (UN) began tracking deaths in 2005.

In a recent Protection of Civilians report, the UN counted 112 Palestinians killed in the West Bank between January and May 29 – more than double the number of deaths recorded during the same period in 2022.

Previously, 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, with 150 people killed, including 33 minors.