14-year-old Palestinian boy shot dead by Israeli forces

Ramallah: A 14-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli soldiers in the central West Bank city of Bethlehem, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Mohammad Shehada, 14, was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers’ gunfire in the town of al-Khader near Bethlehem on Tuesday, said the Ministry in a statement.

#صورة الطفل محمد شحادة 14 عاماً الذي ارتقى بعد إصابته برصاص قوات الاحتلال في بلدة الخضر جنوب بيت لحم، مساء أمس. pic.twitter.com/SAPLzXNuqv — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) February 23, 2022

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said the boy was killed during clashes that broke out in the town between dozens of Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers, Xinhua news agency reported.

There has been no response to the incident from the Israeli military.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye said in a press statement that the Palestinian government condemned the killing of Shehada, adding that “killing the boy is a crime that violates international law”.