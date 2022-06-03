148 Zionist violations against Palestinian journalists in May

The Journalists Support Committee reported 148 Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists in the month of May, in a statement released on Wednesday, Anadolu News Agency said.

May witnessed the largest number of violations committed by the Israeli occupation against press crews, since the beginning of this year 2022.

According to the Arab NGO, the Israeli violations ranged from arresting, intimidation, shooting and physical assault to the use of journalists as human shields.

Also Read 31-year-old Palestinian journalist killed by Israeli forces

“Israeli forces, in collaboration with settlers, disrupted the work of 61 journalists and media institutions while covering Israeli violations in the cities of Jerusalem, Hebron and Jenin,” it added.

The NGO also noted that the social media accounts of 11 Palestinian journalists were suspended for alleged violations of publication rules.

Also Read Facebook blocks Palestinian Quds Press Agency from its platform

On Wednesday, May 11, Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, was shot dead while covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Palestinian officials and her employer, Al Jazeera, said she was killed by Israeli forces.

There were no comments from the Israeli authorities on the NGO’s report.