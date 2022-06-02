Facebook blocks Palestinian Quds Press Agency from its platform

Facebook has blocked the Palestinian Quds Press Agency from its platform on Tuesday, without prior warning.

The press agency, headquartered in Britain, extensively Palestine is considered a main and pivotal arena in the coverage of the news agency.

Before it was blocked from publishing on the platform, Quds Press Agency had more than 192,000 followers on Facebook.

Quds Press Agency took to Twitter to confirm its removal on Tuesday.

"فيسبوك" يغلق حسابات "قدس برس" على منصته#عاجلhttps://t.co/uh32GsfaQk — Quds Press | قدس برس (@QudsPress) May 31, 2022

Quds Press said in a statement that Facebook’s move comes a few days after the agency covered the repercussions of the Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and racist acts by settlers in the flags march.

It added that this step was an attempt to crush the Palestinian narrative and give more space to Israeli sources.

Quds Press administration calls on Facebook to reverse its decision, stressing that the content provided by the agency did not conflict with any human or moral value that calls for such action.

In July 2021, Facebook blocked the Palestinian Shehab News Agency from its platform, accusing the news organisation of violating its guidelines.

فيس بوك يحذف صفحة وكالة شهاب للأنباء ويحجب محتواها عن 7.5 مليون متابع، ضمن سياسة محاربة المحتوى الفلسطيني pic.twitter.com/ahAZKNGhbO — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) July 13, 2021

In 2019, Facebook deleted the page of the Palestinian Information Centre (PIC) in a move, the news site says, which is part of its war on Palestinian content on social media networks.

Facebook has repeatedly targeted media outlets belonging to Palestinians ad thousands of personal accounts for Palestinian citizens and journalists on Facebook.

Facebook has been accused of years of strictly applying its community standards guidelines to posts by Palestinian or pro-Palestinian users, which effectively amounts to censorship according to rights groups.