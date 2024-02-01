15 defibrillators installed for cardiac patients at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Makkah: At least 15 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) have been installed in the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to treat cardiac emergencies among worshippers.

They are installed in key locations at the Grand Mosque, such as the main gates, mataf, and the third expansion of the Holy Mosque.

AEDs are crucial medical equipment to save lives, particularly in cardiac arrest cases, by maintaining a steady current to restore a normal pulse, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read Saudi Arabia bans children’s strollers in mataf area

In 2023, AEDs were used 19 times inside the Grand Mosque by visitors, volunteers, and mosque employees.

The Grand Mosque’s authorities offer comprehensive medical and ambulance services as part of a comprehensive care system to ensure visitor safety, handle health emergencies, and provide necessary care.