15 Pictures, videos from Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani’ wedding

Islamabad: Internet is flooded with heartwarming photos and videos from Pakistani actors Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani’s wedding. The beloved on-screen couple from Sabaat turned their reel chemistry into real-life romance as they tied the knot in an intimate Nikah ceremony on February 5, 2025, surrounded by close friends and family in Lahore.

Mawra and Ameer officially announced their wedding on Instagram, sharing breathtaking pictures from the ceremony. The actress looked ethereal in a pastel green lehenga adorned with intricate golden embroidery, while Ameer complemented her perfectly in a classic black kurta-pajama.

Mawa Hocane, Ameer Gilani’s Wedding Photos

Fans have been gushing over the couple’s dreamy wedding moments, making them the talk of the town. Check out below.

How They Met

Mawra and Ameer first met on the sets of Sabaat in 2020. Their undeniable chemistry in the drama quickly won fans over, and soon, speculations about their off-screen romance began making rounds. After years of friendship and rumored dating, the two finally made it official with their wedding.

Who is Mawra Hocane?

Mawra Hocane is a celebrated Pakistani actress known for her stellar performances in Urdu television. She made her acting debut in Khichari Salsa (2011) and gained widespread recognition for dramas like Ek Tamanna Lahasil Si, Sammi, and Sabaat. She also ventured into Bollywood with Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) and made her Pakistani film debut with Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 (2018). Mawra’s portrayal of Mehrbano in Qissa Meherbano Ka (2021) and her award-winning performance in Neem have further solidified her position as one of the industry’s top actresses.

Who is Ameer Gilani?

Ameer Gilani is a rising star in the Pakistani entertainment industry. He shot to fame with his role as Hassan Fareed in Sabaat, earning a nomination for Best Emerging Talent at the 20th Lux Style Awards. He has since appeared in hit dramas like Log Kia Kahenge, Neem, and VeryFilmy, winning hearts with his acting skills and charming personality.