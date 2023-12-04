15 super specialist doctors emerge victorious in Telangana elections 2023

Hyderabad: In a remarkable turn of events, 15 super specialist doctors, representing various political parties, secured victories in the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 held on Sunday.

Among the triumphant medical professionals, the Congress party boasts the highest number of winning candidates.

Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, a Congress candidate from MLA Nagarkurnool, holds a Master’s in Dental Surgery from Bapuji Dental College and Hospital in Davangere, Karnataka.

The list of successful senior doctors from Congress includes Dr. Mainampally Rohith, Medak, Dr. Vamshi Krishna, Achampet, Dr. Murali Naik, Mahabubad, Dr. K Satyanarayana, Manakondur, Dr. Parnika Reddy, Narayanpet, Dr. Sanjeeva Reddy, Narayankhed, Dr. Ramchander Naik from Dornakal, Dr. Vivek Venkataswamy, Chennur, Dr. Bhupathi Reddy, Nizamabad rural and Dr. Raga Mayi, Sathupalli.

Three doctors from BRS emerged victorious namely Dr. Sanjay Kumar from Jagtial, Dr. Sanjay Kalvakuntla from Korutla, and Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao from Bhadrachalam.

While Dr. Palvai Harish, who clinched victory as a BJP candidate in Sirpur.

The majority of the successful candidates have roots in Osmania Medical College and Gandhi Medical College, the two esteemed state-run medical institutions in Telangana.

The election results reflect the diverse expertise and contributions of these medical professionals to the political landscape of Telangana.