15 tola gold, cash stolen from train passengers enroute to Hyderabad

The incident occurred on Duronto Express. Apart from gold, the thieves also stole cash worth Rs 15,000.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 7th April 2025 11:40 am IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A gang of thieves stole 15 tola gold and cash from a couple travelling from Maharashtra to Hyderabad on Sunday, April 6.

The incident occurred on Duronto Express. In addition to gold, the thieves stole cash worth Rs 15,000. Upon reaching Secunderabad railway station, the couple filed a complaint with the railway police.

The victims identified as Mahender and Kavitha boarded the train from Maharashtra along with other family members.

As the train reached Bidri, Maharashtra, the couple checked their handbag only to find the valuables missing. The Secunderabad GRP, registered a case and has transferred it to Maharashtra railway police.

