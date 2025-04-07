15 tola gold, cash stolen from train passengers enroute to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A gang of thieves stole 15 tola gold and cash from a couple travelling from Maharashtra to Hyderabad on Sunday, April 6.

The incident occurred on Duronto Express. In addition to gold, the thieves stole cash worth Rs 15,000. Upon reaching Secunderabad railway station, the couple filed a complaint with the railway police.

The victims identified as Mahender and Kavitha boarded the train from Maharashtra along with other family members.

As the train reached Bidri, Maharashtra, the couple checked their handbag only to find the valuables missing. The Secunderabad GRP, registered a case and has transferred it to Maharashtra railway police.