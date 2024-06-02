15 years of Pavitra Rishta: Ankita Lokhande’s tribute to SSR

Mumbai: As the beloved television show “Pavitra Rishta” marks its 15th anniversary, Ankita Lokhande, who played the character of Archana, has penned a touching tribute to her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, who portrayed Manav in the series.

The show, which first aired in June 2009, quickly became one of the most popular Hindi television shows, capturing the hearts of viewers with its portrayal of the quintessential couple, Archana and Manav. Their on-screen chemistry was palpable, setting a benchmark for television couples in the years that followed.

In her heartfelt post, Lokhande reminisces about the journey she embarked on with Rajput, crediting the show for not only shaping her career but also for the precious bond she formed with the audience and her co-star. “It’s not just 15 years of Archana, it’s also 15 years of Archana and Manav, a couple who personified love, marriage, understanding, and companionship,” Lokhande wrote.

She further expressed her gratitude towards the show’s creator, Ekta Kapoor, and the trust placed in them to bring these characters to life. Lokhande’s message is a poignant reminder of Rajput’s legacy and the indelible mark he left on the industry.

“Manav completed Archana. He was, is, and always will be remembered whenever Archana will be mentioned because their Pavitra Rishta was as pure as my pavitra rishta with you all!” she added, highlighting the inseparable bond between the characters and the actors themselves.

The post, adorned with a montage of images from the show, serves as a testament to the enduring impact of “Pavitra Rishta” and the actors who turned it into an iconic piece of television history. As Lokhande puts it, the relationship between Archana and Manav, and by extension, the actors who played them, will remain a beacon of love and partnership, “then, now, and forever.”