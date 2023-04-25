150 abandoned vehicles to be auctioned soon: Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police on Monday said that more than 150 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles will be publicly auctioned off unless the owners of the said vehicles claim them within a time period of 6 months.

151 vehicles of various types and makes are pooled at Parade Ground City Armed Reserve (CAR) Headquarters, Rachakonda Commissionerate limits.

The vehicles will be disposed of through a public auction as per the Hyderabad City Police Act, said a police press note on Monday.

Any person having objections, ownership or hypothecation interest in the vehicles may file an application before the commissioner of police, Rachakonda within 6 months.

The particulars of the vehicles can be viewed on the official website. The vehicles can be inspected with the permission of the Additional DCP.