Hyderabad: 6 months to claim abandoned vehicles with Cyberabad police

Any person having objections, ownership or hypothecation interest in the vehicles may file an application before the commissioner of police, Cyberabad within 6 months.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 10th April 2023 7:40 pm IST
Hyderabad: Auction for unclaimed vehicles held at Goshamahal, police raise Rs 76L
Hyderabad police auctioning vehicles (file photo)

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police on Monday said that more than 800 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles will be publicly auctioned off unless the owners of the said vehicles claim them within a time period of 6 months.

882 vehicles of various types and makes are pooled at Moinabad police station grounds, Cyberabad Commissionerate limits.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Chaitanya visits Yousufguda Police Training Centre (video)

The vehicles will be disposed of through a public auction as per the Hyderabad City Police Act, said a police press note on Monday.

MS Education Academy

Any person having objections, ownership or hypothecation interest in the vehicles may file an application before the commissioner of police, Cyberabad within 6 months.

The particulars of the vehicles can be viewed on the official website of the Cyberabad police or through police reserve inspector, N Vishnu on 9490517317.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 10th April 2023 7:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button