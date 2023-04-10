Hyderabad: 6 months to claim abandoned vehicles with Cyberabad police

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police on Monday said that more than 800 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles will be publicly auctioned off unless the owners of the said vehicles claim them within a time period of 6 months.

882 vehicles of various types and makes are pooled at Moinabad police station grounds, Cyberabad Commissionerate limits.

The vehicles will be disposed of through a public auction as per the Hyderabad City Police Act, said a police press note on Monday.

Any person having objections, ownership or hypothecation interest in the vehicles may file an application before the commissioner of police, Cyberabad within 6 months.

The particulars of the vehicles can be viewed on the official website of the Cyberabad police or through police reserve inspector, N Vishnu on 9490517317.