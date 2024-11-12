16 farmers remanded for attacking Vikarabad collector amid protests

Hyderabad: As many as 16 farmers have been reportedly remanded by a local court on Tuesday, November 12 for their involvement in the attack on Vikarabad collector Prateek Jain and other officials during a public hearing on a proposed pharma unit in Lagcherla village.

However, the Vikarabad district collector Prateek Jain has categorically denied allegations of attack by villagers who were protesting. The collector visited Kondagal where he held talks with the protesting farmers who had apprehensions over the Pharma City project. “Some mischief elements conspired and created trouble. I was not attacked or manhandled,” Jain told reporters.

The incident occurred during a Gram Sabha held in Lagacherla village, Dudyala mandal for land acquisition related to the establishment of the Pharma City and industry in Telangana. The meeting turned violent when villagers allegedly attacked the officials, sparking widespread unrest.

The clash reportedly involved sticks and stones as villagers targeted district collector Prateek Jain, additional collector Lingyanayak, sub-collector Umashankar Prasad, and Kodangal area development authority (KADA) special officer Venkat Reddy.

While the district and additional collectors managed to escape, special officer Venkat Reddy sustained serious injuries. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Srinivas was also attacked while attempting to shield Reddy.

Following the protests, 55 people have been detained so far in the Vikarabad district. As the situation became tense, the government authorities also suspended internet services.