16 FIRs registered against activist in Assam over Bangladesh remark

Sixteen FIRs have been filed against activist and former member of the planning commission, Syeda Hameed, over her recent remark on Assamese Muslims and Bangladeshis in India.

According to a report by Muslim Mirror, the FIRs have been filed across 16 districts of Assam. “We are demanding her arrest for her anti-Asaam and communal statements our workers will continue to file complaints in various police stations,” Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) spokesperson Jiyaur Rahman said.

On August 24, while attending an event, Hameed gave a statement,” If Bangladeshis live in Assam, then what is the problem?” Her statement stirred protest from regional groups who alleged that she was “insulting Assamese identity and trying to fuel communal tensions.”

On August 26, a group of Hindu Sena workers held a protest against the activist’s remark. The demonstration took place at the Constitutional Club of Delhi, where Hameed was attending a seminar on “The State of the Nation with Special Reference to Assam”, organised by Asom Nagarik Sanmilan.

They carried placards with messages like, “Hemant ji ka ik hi sapna, ghuspaithiyon se mukt ho Assam apna” and “Assam ki sanskriti, Assam ka shaan, nahi hone denge koi nuksaan.”

In a video clip from the seminar that has since circulated online, Hameed had expressed concern over the treatment meted out to Muslims in Assam, saying that they are often labelled as Bangladeshis.

Hameed was heard saying, “What is the crime in being a Bangladeshi? Bangladeshis are also humans. The world is so big. Bangladeshis can also live here, they are not depriving anyone of their rights.”

She said the world was created for humans, not for “monsters,” and questioned why people should be uprooted in such a manner, an apparent reference to the anti-encroachment drive launched by the Assam administration against illegal Bangladeshis.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had lashed out at Hameed, asserting that such statements legitimise infiltrators and seek to “realise Jinnah’s dream of making Assam a part of Pakistan.”