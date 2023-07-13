16 NDRF teams deployed in Delhi to tackle flood situation

New Delhi: A total of 16 NDRF teams have been deployed in Delhi to tackle the floods caused by the overflowing Yamuna and the situation is expected to improve by Friday morning, a senior NDRF officer said on Thursday.

Three teams each have been deployed in east and northeast Delhi, five in southeast Delhi, four in the central region and one in Shahdara area of the national capital, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Deputy Inspector General Mohsen Shahedi told reporters here.

A total of six districts in Delhi have been affected by the floods, he said.

“As there has been minimum rain in Delhi in the last two days, we hope the situation will stabilise now and by tomorrow morning things are expected to be better,” he said.

He said water gushed in low-lying areas around the Yamuna river in the city after 4-5 days of heavy rains in the higher regions and nearby locations of Delhi.

The NDRF alone has evacuated about 1,000 people and rescued around 3,500 locals. Volunteers, the district administrations and the police are also evacuating those affected.

The level of water has come down from 3.5 lakh cusecs to 6,300 cusecs and this will further stabilise by Friday. As per latest inputs, the Yamuna is flowing at the level of 208.66 metre, he said.

“Although there is prediction of rains in Delhi and Uttarakhand, we hope the situation to be normal in the coming days. There is nothing to worry and we would appeal to people to remain alert and not venture near the flood areas,” Shahedi said.

The NDRF teams are equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and other rescue equipment.

The central contingency force has deployed around 75 teams across the country keeping in mind monsoon-related disasters with 11 teams each in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, and nine in Haryana.