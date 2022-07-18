16 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids by Israeli forces

The Israeli occupation forces at dawn on Monday launched a large-scale campaign of raids, during which they arrested 16 Palestinian citizens from the governorates of Ramallah, Hebron, Bethlehem and Nablus in the West Bank.

According to Palestinian News Agency, three were arrested from the Jalazun camp, north of Ramallah, while three were arrested, including a freed prisoner, in Bethlehem, south of Jerusalem, as well as a young man from the town of Beta in the Nablus governorate in the northern West Bank.

In Hebron, the occupation forces arrested six, including a girl from the city Hebron , and two others from the town of Dura and took them to an unknown destination.

مؤسسات الأسرى: "قوات الاحتلال تعتقل 6 مواطنين في مناطق مختلفة بالضفة الغربية". — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 18, 2022

In Jerusalem, the occupation forces arrested a young man from the Batn al-Hawa neighborhood in the town of Silwan, and took him to one of the centers of the occupied city of Jerusalem.

The forces often carries out detention raids against Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, claiming to arrest wanted Palestinians.

Since 1967, more than 700,000 Israelis have moved into settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Most of the international community considers Israel’s West Bank settlements illegal according to international law and an obstacle to a two-state solution to the conflict. The Palestinians seek all of the West Bank and east Jerusalem as part of an independent state.