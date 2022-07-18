16 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids by Israeli forces

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 18th July 2022 8:28 pm IST
16 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids by Israeli forces
Photo: AA

The Israeli occupation forces at dawn on Monday launched a large-scale campaign of raids, during which they arrested 16 Palestinian citizens from the governorates of Ramallah, Hebron, Bethlehem and Nablus in the West Bank.

According to Palestinian News Agency, three were arrested from the Jalazun camp, north of Ramallah, while three were arrested, including a freed prisoner, in Bethlehem, south of Jerusalem, as well as a young man from the town of Beta in the Nablus governorate in the northern West Bank.

Also Read
Israeli forces detains 1,460 Palestinians in 2022: Report

In Hebron, the occupation forces arrested six, including a girl from the city Hebron , and two others from the town of Dura and took them to an unknown destination. 

MS Education Academy

In Jerusalem, the occupation forces arrested a young man from the Batn al-Hawa neighborhood in the town of Silwan, and took him to one of the centers of the occupied city of Jerusalem. 

Also Read
Israeli forces killed 355 Palestinians in 2021: Report

The forces often carries out detention raids against Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, claiming to arrest wanted Palestinians.

Since 1967, more than 700,000 Israelis have moved into settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Most of the international community considers Israel’s West Bank settlements illegal according to international law and an obstacle to a two-state solution to the conflict. The Palestinians seek all of the West Bank and east Jerusalem as part of an independent state.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button