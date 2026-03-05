16-year-old delivers baby after intermediate exam in Telangana

Representational image

Hyderabad: In yet another shocking incident, a 16-year-old intermediate student delivered a baby in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district. The incident came to light on Wednesday, March 4. This is the second incident of a child being born during exams after a student gave birth to a stillborn at an exam center in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

The girl is a first year intermediate student of a government institute. According to Nagarkurnool District Education Officer (DEO), the incident occurred on March 3. The student had returned to her hostel after appearing for the exam, when she complained of stomach ache and was rushed to a scanning center where she delivered the baby.

According to a report by the Times of India, the DEO said that the College administration wasn’t aware of the girl’s condition. He said that a detailed inquiry into the matter will be initiated.

Speaking to Siasat.com Kodair police said, “The incident occurred at midnight on March 3, a case was registered under the POCSO ACT. We arrested the accused Ganga Raju, who will be sent to judicial remand today.”

Khammam incident

On February 27, a similar incident occurred in Bhadradri Kothagudem distric, where a 16-year-old gave birth to a still born at the exam center.

The incident occurred in Palvancha area of Kothagudem when the student had come to write her exam. She sought permission from the invigilator to use the washroom and did not return for a long time.

When the college staff searched for her, the student appeared and couldn’t provide a convincing explanation for the delay.

Later, the housekeeping staff found a still born baby in the washroom and alerted the college management. During the preliminary inquiry, the invigilator stated that the girl had sought permission to use the washroom.

The college authorities informed the student’s parents regarding the incident. According to Palvancha police, the girl was under treatment and was not in a condition to provide details.

The police are yet to identify, who impregnated the girl, based on which a case will be registered.

